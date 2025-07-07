Toronto no longer under heat warning, but more hot and humid weather coming this week

A man enjoys the sun on a hot day in Toronto on Thursday, June 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A heat warning issued amid sweltering temperatures this weekend has now ended but hot and humid weather will continue this week.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 28 C on Monday, feeling closer to 37 when factoring in the humidity.

There is a risk of thunderstorms late this morning and early this afternoon.

Showers are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, which will see daytime highs of 27 C on each day respectively.

A slightly cooler daytime high of 26 C is in the forecast for Toronto on Thursday and the mercury is expected to rise to 28 C on Friday.