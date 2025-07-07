Police identify teen fatally stabbed in Toronto’s east end

Abdoul Aziz Sarr has been identified as the city's 19th homicide victim of 2025. (Toronto Police Service)

Police have identified the teenage boy who was fatally stabbed over the weekend in Toronto’s east end.

Fourteen-year-old Abdoul Aziz Sarr, of Toronto, is the city’s 19th murder victim of the year.

Toronto police say they were called to the Beach neighbourhood, near Eastern and Woodward avenues, west of Coxwell Avenue, on Saturday just after 10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators say paramedics were flagged down for reports of a stabbing near a fast-food restaurant.

There, a male victim was located with injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased, they said.

Police have also not released any suspect descriptions, nor have they announced any arrests.

The circumstances leading up to this fatal stabbing and the motive for it also remain unclear at this time.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information, including video footage, is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.