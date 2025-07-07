Toronto police issue more than 3,000 tickets during ‘no stopping’ enforcement blitz

More than 3,000 tickets were issued in an enforcement blitz targeting drivers caught stopping in “no stopping zones” across the city, Toronto police say.

The blitz, which was carried out between June 16 and June 20 and June 23 and June 27, led to more than 200 vehicles being towed, according to police.

“Toronto Police Parking Enforcement officers increased enforcement during weekday afternoon peak periods from 3 to 7 p.m. across high-traffic corridors in the downtown core, Toronto police said in a news release issued Monday.

Drivers caught stopping in “no stopping zones” face a $190 ticket, police noted.

The enforcement was conducted in response to a city council directive to conduct two such blitzes in 2025. A second blitz will be carried out by the end of September, police said.

“This initiative was an intensification of TPS’ existing rush hour enforcement operations, and was aimed at reminding drivers about the importance of obeying traffic signage to help keep traffic flowing, especially during the busiest times of day, and supports the City’s comprehensive Congestion Management Plan,” the news release continued.

“While the campaign has concluded, it is paramount that drivers continue to follow the rules while travelling on our roads. Our Parking Enforcement officers will continue to enforce by-laws to keep the city’s roads and people safe.”