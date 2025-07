A fuel spill has closed eastbound lanes of Bloor Street West near Toronto's High Park.

A section of Bloor Street West has reopened near High Park this morning following a diesel spill in the area.

Toronto Fire said the spill was first reported at around 5 a.m. in the area of Bloor Street West and Parkside Drive.

Crews were on the scene working to clean up the fuel on Tuesday morning, which was contained to the area, Toronto Fire told CP24.

The eastbound lanes of Bloor Street West were closed as a result of the incident but have since reopened.