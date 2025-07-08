One person dead after car flips on side, catches fire in multi-vehicle collision on Gardiner

Toronto police say one vehicle flipped over in the westbound lanes near Yonge and Lower Jarvis streets shortly after 5:30 p.m.

A person has died after a car flipped on its side and caught on fire following a multi-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway Tuesday evening.

Toronto police say the crash happened at around 5:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the Gardiner near Yonge and Lower Jarvis streets.

Paramedics tell CP24 that one person was pronounced dead on the scene, and five others were sent to the hospital with serious, non life-threatening injuries. All patients are adults.

In a post on social media, police said one vehicle flipped over and caught fire, but the cause of the crash is still unknown.

Video shared with CTV News Toronto shows at least five vehicles involved in the collision.

Several people can be seen getting out of the vehicles and attempting to help others out.

Chopper 24 captured several charred vehicles up against the shoulder after the fire had been put out.

All westbound lanes are stopped and only one eastbound lane remains open.

The southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway are also closed at the Richmond Street exit.