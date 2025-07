The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

TORONTO — A vulnerable 62-year-old man who hadn’t been seen since the weekend has been found safe, police say.

The man was reported missing after being last seen in the Weston Road and Black Creek Drive area at around noon on Saturday.

Police previously said that the man lived with cognitive impairments and that they were growing concerned for his safety.

He was located sometime on Tuesday afternoon after police set up a command post on Weston Road to aid in their search.