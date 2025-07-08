Toronto Raptors sign centre Jakob Poeltl to multiyear contract extension

Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl, right, drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed centre Jakob Poeltl to a multiyear contract extension, the NBA club announced Tuesday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but multiple outlets reported the deal is worth US$104 million over four years.

The 29-year-old from Austria averaged a career-high 14.5 points and 9.6 rebounds, along with 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals in 57 regular-season games for the Raptors last season.

He also shot 62.7 per cent from the field, ranking fifth in the NBA among qualified players.

Poeltl, a first-round pick (ninth overall) by the Raptors in the 2016 NBA draft, was traded to the San Antonio Spurs with DeMar DeRozan in the Kawhi Leonard deal back in 2018.

Poeltl was then traded back to the Raptors in 2023 and signed to a four-year, $78 million contract.

The seven-foot, 245-pound Poeltl has averaged 8.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 595 career games.

“Toronto has always felt like home for me — I want to be a Raptor for life," Poeltl said in a release. “Thanks to (general manager Bobby Webster) and team ownership for believing in me, and to the fans for their amazing support.

“We have a young core that’s full of potential and I believe we’re ready to take the next step. I can’t wait to get together back on the Scotiabank Arena court.”