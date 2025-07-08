Toronto saw lowest rent growth of all major Canadian cities in 2024: report

Condominiums and the CN Tower are shown along the Toronto skyline on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto saw the lowest rent growth among all major urban centres across the country in 2024 due, in part, to rising vacancy rates in the city, a new report has found.

Released by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation on Tuesday, the Fall 2024 Rental Market Report showed that for purpose-built rental apartments in the city, rent rose by 2.4 per cent annually in 2024 for a two-bedroom unit, down from 8.7 per cent a year earlier.

“Toronto had the lowest rent growth among major (Census Metropolitan Areas). This is the result of rising vacancy rates and a low turnover rate, which declined further in 2024. For occupied units under rent control, landlords had limited ability to raise rents beyond the provincial guideline,” it read.

“Moreover, with a record increase in the supply of rental apartment condominiums, landlords in the purpose-built sector prioritized keeping existing tenants by taking a more cautious approach to rent increases.”

According to the report, the vacancy rate for purpose-built rentals in Toronto rose to 2.3 per cent in 2024, slightly higher than the 10-year historical average.

“An elevated number of condominium projects were completed in the City of Toronto over the past year, with 45% of their units rented out,” it noted.

“This led to a significant influx of condominium rentals in the area, providing much greater choice to renters. Faced with more competition, new purpose-built rental units remained vacant for longer, according to local market intelligence.”

In and around Toronto’s downtown core, there was an average annual rent reduction of about one per cent for condo apartments, the report said.

Vacancy rates were also higher in suburban areas of the GTA, including Durham, York, Peel, and Halton regions. According to the report, those areas saw a 3.3 per cent vacancy rate for purpose-built rentals as “supply outpaced growth in demand.”

The report states that vacancy rates are expected to rise in most major markets in 2025.

“Sluggish job markets and decelerating migration are creating challenging environments for landlords and property managers,” it said.

According to the report, while the slower rent growth in Toronto represents “a modest improvement in rental affordability following years of erosion,” affordability challenges persist in the city.

For more affordable units, turnover reached a “new low,” as existing tenants face a 28 to 43 per cent premium to rent a vacant unit at the market rate, the report notes.

“Supply remained scarce for low-income renters, with a vacancy rate of only 0.4% for the least expensive units,” the report said.