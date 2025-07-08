Workers rally outside CN Tower as lockout continues

Over 200 hundred workers rallied outside of the CN Tower as they strike over wage increases, job security concerns and benefits.

TORONTO — CN Tower employees, supported by other Unifor and Ontario hospitality workers, rallied outside of the tower Tuesday afternoon as they remain without contract.

The rally came after CN Tower management locked out over 250 workers including hosts, wait staff, bartenders and cooks. Following the last negotiation meeting on June 26.

According to Unifor, the contentious issues are “wages, health benefits and safety concerns.” Unifor National President Lana Payne said, “workers deserve respect, decent wages, and a fair contract.”

CN Tower management said in a statement on Tuesday that they are “committed to resolving this labour disruption as soon as possible,” revealing that their most recent offer is a nine per cent wage hike over three years, and “significant improvements to employee benefits and a commitment to pension protection.”

Payne criticized Canada Lands Company, the Crown corporation that manages the CN Tower, calling the lockout a “shameful move” that deserves “public outrage.”

CN Tower Workers CN Tower hospitality workers rally for improved wages, benefits, and safety.

Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi said the lockout was “a power play” that was designed to make union members back down, instead Ontario unions have come out in support.

Payne says, “These workers are ready to return to the jobs they love,” and Unifor reports that they are ready for a return to negotiations.

The CN Tower said in their statement that they are “flexible to how monetary improvements were allocated between wages and benefits,” but that the union has not proposed any counter proposals since the last meeting on June 26.

The CN Tower adds that they “remain ready to bargain.”

In the meantime, the CN Tower’s observation level, EdgeWalk and The Shop remain open but food services are not available.