15-year-old boy gunned down in unprovoked shooting: Toronto police

Toronto police urge the suspect in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jahkai Jack turn themselves in.

Toronto police are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in the city’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood last month.

At a news conference on Wednesday morning, Det.-Sgt. Phillip Campbell said Jahkai Jack was shot “without provocation” in the area of Buttonwood and Charlton Settlement avenues shortly after 10 p.m. on June 7.

He said Jack had arrived in the area with friends to attend a gathering that night and was shot after he had verbal exchange with a male from another group.

“Without provocation, that same individual pulled out a firearm and shot Jahkai,” Campbell said. “This was a completely unprovoked act of violence against a 15-year-old boy.”

Campbell said the suspect shot Jack one time before fleeing the area. A detailed suspect description could not be provided, he said. No weapon was recovered.

“He was just 15 years old and had his whole life ahead of him,” Campbell said. “He was not involved in any gangs or any kind of criminality.”

Speaking directly to the perpetrator, Campbell urged the gunman to turn themselves in.

“To the person responsible, if you are watching this, you need to know that what you did devastated a family and I’m asking you to do the right thing and turn yourself in to police,” he said.

“To the people that were there that night who may have witnessed this, I’m asking you too to do the right thing and get a hold of us. Help us find out what happened that night.”

‘A deep scar’

Supt. Richard Harris said the shooting has shaken the community.

“This was an unimaginable loss for Jahkai’s family, his friends, for his school community and for the entire neighbourhood,” Harris said.

“A 15-year-old boy was taken from his loved ones in a senseless act of violence.”

He said 12 Division is working alongside the homicide unit to track down the person responsible.

“Jahkai should have made it home that night. He should still be here today,” Harris said.

“I want his family to know that we share in their grief and this kind of tragedy leaves a deep scar.”

Campbell warned that anyone helping the suspect evade police could face criminal charges.

“Some people don’t realize what they are doing if they are helping somebody cover up after a murder, hide evidence, evade police. They may not realize that there are criminal charge associated with that.”