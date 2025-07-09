Fiery Gardiner collision leaves 1 person dead, 4 others injured

Toronto police say one vehicle flipped over in the westbound lanes near Yonge and Lower Jarvis streets shortly after 5:30 p.m.

One person is dead following a fiery multi-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway Tuesday evening.

It happened in the westbound lanes near Yonge Street just after 5:30 p.m.

“Information at this time indicated that several vehicles were on fire and individuals were possibly trapped in the vehicles,” said Toronto police Acting Insp. Phil Sinclair of the Traffic Services Unit.

Video shared with CTV News Toronto shows at least five vehicles involved in the collision. In the footage, a car flipped on its side in the median is engulfed in flames as the fire spreads into a pickup truck.

Several people can be seen getting out of the vehicles and attempting to help others out. Debris is strewn across the highway.

Sinclair said one driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He added that four others were taken to the hospital with injuries varying from minor to serious.

“This is obviously a very, very tragic situation which occurred on the highway, a very tragic situation for our first responders as well, and this is a very tough one for us,” the inspector said.

“The events that led up to this collision are currently under investigation.”

Chopper 24 captured several charred vehicles after the fire had been put out.

Sinclair said investigators would be looking into all the possible factors that may have contributed to the collision.

The highway was expected to be closed for several hours as investigators collected evidence.

“It’s a very large, complex scene, and I anticipate it’ll be quite a few more hours while our collision reconstruction unit collects physical evidence and try to collect statements and video and speak to any witnesses,” Sinclair said.