One person was rescued from a home in Toronto’s downtown core following a fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at a residence near Dundas Street East and Pembroke Street at around 5:42 a.m. and smoke was discovered on the second floor.

Toronto Fire said one person was rescued from the roof of the home but no injuries were reported.

The fire has been extinguished but crews remain on scene.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.