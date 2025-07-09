Suspect used keys stolen from Toronto hospital to break into residence and steal items: police

Police are looking for the man in the photos in connection with a break and enter investigation. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Toronto police have released images of a suspect who allegedly broke into a downtown residence and took items by using house keys stolen at a hospital.

Police said they were notified about a break-and-enter near Duncan Street and Adelaide Street West on the evening of July 3.

At some point, police said while the victim was at a hospital, the keys to their house were stolen.

Following that, an unknown male suspect used the keys on June 21 to enter the victim’s home and then stole various personal items.

The suspect is described as a man with a heavy build and a moustache. He was last seen wearing glasses, a blue baseball cap, blue jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).