Teen killed in Toronto stabbing was ‘a young soul full of dreams, mosque says

Kind, respectful, and responsible. That’s how Abdoul Aziz Sarr is being remembered by the Mecca Islamic Centre in Scarborough, where they say he attended and studied.

The 14-year-old boy, who was referred to by the mosque as Abdolaziz, was stabbed just after 10 p.m. on Saturday near Eastern and Woodward avenues, just west of Coxwell Avenue.

Police said paramedics were flagged down to a nearby McDonald’s where the teen was found inside. Abdoul was rushed to the hospital but later died of his injuries.

The masjid, located near Eglinton Avenue East and Markham Road, said in a statement on social media that he was a “young soul full of dreams, light, and laughter.”

Mecca Islamic Centre went on to call Abdolaziz a “beacon of joy in our community — always smiling, always kind, always bringing warmth to those around him,” someone who “set a beautiful example for others,” who “had his whole life ahead of him, a future filled with hope, potential, and purpose.”

“He greeted everyone with respect, radiated positivity, and carried himself with grace beyond his years. His presence uplifted all who knew him,” the masjid said, adding that the teen was also known for his constant presence, volunteering at events and helping out “without hesitation.”

“(Abdolaziz) was deeply committed to his faith and studies, showing up every day with eagerness to learn and a heart full of love for his teachers and peers. It is impossible to measure the sorrow we feel from this devastating loss, but even in our grief, we hold on to the beauty of who he was.”

The circumstances that led to the boy’s murder remain unclear at this time and so far police have not released any details about any possible suspects.

Toronto police have said homicide investigators are “aware of the videos (of the incident) circulating online.”

CP24 and CTV News Toronto have viewed two videos, which were posted on social media.

In one clip, two males appear to be chasing another male as they enter a busy McDonald’s restaurant.

One of the males then looks to be making multiple overhead stabbing motions towards another male, who runs behind the counter area.

Later in that video, several drops of blood can be seen on the floor of the restaurant as two of the young men appear to be yelling while they exit the premises.

A second video shows a male running towards the door of the eatery, appearing to slide a large silver knife in a sheath prior to exiting.

A Toronto police media officer said the investigation into the Abdoul’s “tragic homicide” is “active and ongoing.”

“We expect to have more information to share with the public in the coming days,” they wrote in an email to CTV News Toronto.

Police previously said there were “hundreds” of people in the area at the time of the stabbing and are appealing for information and video footage.

Victim attended French high school in Scarborough, says board

Conseil Scolaire MonAvenir, the Catholic French-language school board in southwestern Ontario, has confirmed to CP24 that Abdoul attended Pere-Philippe-Lamarche Secondary School on Eglinton Avenue East, near McCowan Road.

In a July 8 letter to the school community, officials said they are saddened by Abdoul’s death, which occurred under tragic circumstances, adding that their thoughts and prayers are with the teen’s family.

The school said since Monday it has been in contact with many parents, students, and staff, all of whom are in shock, and that there are many feelings of sadness, anger, and helplessness that accompany this loss.

Social workers would be made available to support students, as needed, the note read.

Funeral details are not yet known, the school said, but will be shared once available, if the family wishes.

Mecca Islamic Centre has also set up a crowdfunding page to help cover funeral and burial costs and support Abdoul’s family. So far, upwards of $22,000 has been donated.

A representative from GoFundMe told CP24 that the boy’s family has decided not to do any interviews as they want to “mourn in peace.”

