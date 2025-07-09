Toronto police to provide update on fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy

Jahkai Jack, 15, is seen in this undated photo released by Toronto police. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Toronto police will be providing an update this morning on the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Toronto’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood.

Police previously confirmed that 15-year-old Jahkai Jack was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Buttonwood and Charlton Settlement avenues shortly after 10 p.m. on June 7.

The victim was transported to hospital but later pronounced dead, police said.

The suspect fled the area prior to the arrival of officers, according to investigators.

Jack’s death marked Toronto’s 14th homicide of 2025.

Police are expected to speak about the case at a news conference at 11 a.m. The update will be streamed live on CTVNews.ca, the CTV News App, CP24.com, and the CP24 App.