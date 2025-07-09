Volleyball coach allegedly sexually assaulted victim in Scarborough: police

A Toronto Police emblem is shown in Toronto on August 5, 2022. Toronto police say one person is dead after a downtown hit and run. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto police have arrested a volleyball coach from Markham who allegedly sexually assaulted a pupil during a lesson.

The incident happened on June 19 at a private volleyball club near Pharmacy and McNicoll avenues.

Police said the suspect was a coach there and that the victim had attended that location for a lesson where they were sexually assaulted.

On Sunday, 57-year-old Qing Wu, of Markham, was arrested and charged with sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on August 28.

Police say that the accused is known as ‘Coach Wu.’

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact authorities.