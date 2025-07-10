UP Express service to Pearson airport not running this weekend

One of the first Union Pearson Express airport trains departs in Toronto on Saturday, June 6, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu

Anyone looking to get from downtown Toronto to Pearson airport this weekend should plan for extra travel time.

Metrolinx says there will be no UP Express service from Union Station to Toronto Pearson International Airport starting late evening on Friday night and lasting until Monday morning at the start of service.

The transit agency says the service is being suspended to “accommodate critical track work that will bring faster, more frequent service across the network.”

In place of UP Express, Metrolinx says GO buses will travel directly between the airport and Union Station.

However, there will be no replacement bus service at Bloor or Weston GO stations.

Metrolinx says customers travelling to and from these stations are encouraged to use the Kitchener Line or local transit options like the TTC.