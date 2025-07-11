Body found near Hwy. 401 believed to be missing Toronto woman: police

Police give a brief update on a body found by Highway 401 near Pickering, which is believed to be a missing woman.

A body found off Highway 401 near the Toronto-Pickering border early Friday morning is believed to be that of a woman who was reported missing earlier this week.

Det. Sgt. Phillip Campbell, with Toronto police’s homicide unit, said officers found the body near Highway 401 and Whites Road at 12:06 a.m.

“There was an investigation, and I don’t want to divulge what, how we arrived at where we did, but it was through the investigation that we determined where this female was,” Campbell said.

Police are not releasing the identity of the woman, who Campbell said was 67 years old. She is the city’s 20th homicide victim of the year.

The cause of death is unknown.

“This matter is now before the courts, and with the investigation still active, there are limits to what we can disclose. We also want to be mindful of the victim’s family, who are grieving a profound loss,” Campbell said.

Toronto police were initially notified about a missing woman in the area of Brimley Road and Omni Drive on Wednesday.

“Based on the circumstances, the case was quickly deemed suspicious,” Campbell said.

The same day the woman was reported missing, police arrested a man and charged him with aggravated assault. Campbell did not say what prompted police to lay the charge.

The detective confirmed that the man and the woman were in a common-law relationship.

When asked if the man co-operated with the investigation, Campbell said he provided some information.

Campbell added that police are not looking for other suspects.