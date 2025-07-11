Sinkhole forcing TTC to divert service downtown

A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

TTC service is diverting on King Street downtown this morning as crews conduct sinkhole repairs.

In a post on social media, the TTC said service on 504C and the 504D King is detouring east via King Street West, Bay Street, and Front Street.

It is unclear how long the repairs will take and how long the service disruption will last.