Toronto police homicide investigation underway after body found near Pickering

CP24’s Steve Ryan has the latest on the investigation after a body was found near Highway 401 in Pickering.

Toronto police say a homicide investigation is underway after a deceased person was found near the Pickering border overnight.

In a post to social media, police said they were called to the area of Highway 401 and Whites Road at 12:06 a.m.

Officers located a body at that time and a homicide investigation has since been launched.

The identity of the deceased has not been released. No other details are available at this time.