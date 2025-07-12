4 people in hospital following 8-vehicle crash in North York

Police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision at Jane and Trethewey on Friday, July 11, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Four people are in hospital following an eight-vehicle collision in North York Friday evening.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the intersection of Jane Street and Trethewey Drive, south of Lawrence Avenue West, just after 6 p.m. for a crash.

Police said a man and woman in their 50s and a man and woman in their 30s were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One driver involved fled the scene, police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown. The intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.