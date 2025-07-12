4 people in hospital following 8-vehicle crash in North York

Four people are in hospital following an eight-vehicle collision in North York Friday evening.
Toronto police and paramedics were called to the intersection of Jane Street and Trethewey Drive, south of Lawrence Avenue West, just after 6 p.m. for a crash.
Police said a man and woman in their 50s and a man and woman in their 30s were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One driver involved fled the scene, police said.
The cause of the collision is unknown. The intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.