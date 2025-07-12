Scarborough apartment fire sends woman to hospital

An apartment fire in Scarborough left a woman in her 60s seriously injured Friday night.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a possible balcony fire.
When they arrived, crews found a woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment.
The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are under investigation.
