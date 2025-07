A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A 14-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Saturday night.

Toronto police say it happened at a plaza near Midland Avenue and Finch Avenue East just after 7:30 p.m.

The boy was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was taken into custody.