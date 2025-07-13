Man charged with murder after missing Toronto woman found dead near Hwy. 401

Police gather evidence near Highway 401, where a body was found on Friday, July 11, 2025. (CTV News)

A man has been charged with murder after the body of a missing Toronto woman was found near Highway 401 in Pickering on Friday morning.

In a news release on Saturday, Toronto police identified the victim as 67-year-old Yuk Kwan Chu.

Her body was found by officers near Highway 401 and Whites Road just after midnight on Friday.

She was reported missing in the area of Brimley Road and Omni Drive on Wednesday.

Investigators quickly deemed her disappearance as suspicious “based on the circumstances,” police said, and as a result, a man was arrested the same day. He was charged with aggravated assault.

Police have said the man was in a common-law relationship with the victim.

In Saturday’s news release, police announced that 60-year-old Zhi Kuang has had his charge upgraded to first-degree murder.

The cause of Chu’s death has not been released. She is the city’s 20th homicide victim of the year.

Homicide investigators continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).