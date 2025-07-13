Suspect who allegedly urinated on steps of east Toronto place of worship while shouting antisemitic slurs arrested

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo.

Police have arrested a man who allegedly urinated on the steps of a place on worship in Toronto’s east end while shouting antisemitic slurs.

The incident happened on June 4 at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the Toronto Beach neighbourhood, near Woodbine Avenue and Queen Street East.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at about 11:30 a.m. on June 6.

The suspect in this suspected hate-motivated investigation fled the scene, they said.

Last Friday, Domenic Buchanan, 22, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with mischief relating to religious property and mischief interfere with property. The charges have not been tested in a court of law.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on August 19.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.