1 person in hospital following shooting in North York

A female was rushed to the hospital following a July 13 shooting in North York. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

One person has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting in North York on Sunday night.

The incident happened in the Glenfield-Jane Heights neighbourhood, near Driftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive.

Toronto police say they were called to that area just after 9 p.m. for reports of someone who had be shot.

Investigators say a female victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they also found “evidence of gunfire” at the scene.

Motorists should expect road closures in the area as police investigate, they said.

The investigation is ongoing.