Attention swimmers: E.coli count at two Toronto beaches exceeds threshold

The E.coli levels found in the water at two Toronto beaches have exceeded the threshold set by the city, prompting a warning to those who are considering going for a swim amid sweltering conditions in the city.

The City of Toronto is advising “caution” to visitors of Centre Island Beach and Sunnyside Beach following its most recent water inspections.

The city says that the E.coli count recorded at Centre Island Beach on Saturday was more than double its threshold (239 per 100 ml water sampled) while the E. coli count at Sunnyside Beach was also high (174 per 100 ml water sampled).

The city inspects the water quality at all of its Blue Flag beaches once every 24 hours and issues caution whenever the E.coli count exceeds 100 per 100 ml.

The temperature in Toronto is expected to reach 31 C on Monday but feel closer to 40 with the humidex.