CN Tower workers to return after 2-week lockout

CN Tower workers will be back on the job Tuesday as a two-week lockout comes to an end.

In a news release issued Sunday, the union representing the 250 food and beverage workers at the iconic Toronto landmark said its members voted to ratify a tentative agreement with Canada Lands Company, the Crown corporation that owns and operates the property.

“This victory shows what happens when workers stand together and refuse to settle for less,” Unifor National President Lana Payne said in a statement. “These members kept the pressure on, raised their voices, and fought for the respect they’ve always deserved. This is what union power looks like.”

The workers were locked out by Canada Lands Company on the eve of Canada Day after the deadline to reach a deal passed. The CN Tower’s observation levels, EdgeWalk and shop remained open, but its restaurants and café were closed due to the labour disruption.

Unifor previously said that its members had gone more than 15 years without improvements to their pension, while wages hadn’t kept pace with inflation.

Under a new, three-year collective agreement, non-gratuity workers will receive annual increases of 4.25 per cent and gratuity workers will see raises of 4 per cent in the first year, followed by 2.5 per cent in each of the next two years.

Cooks at Le Café will see a $1.00 per hour raise and utility attendants will get $0.50 more per hour.

Unifor said the agreement also enhances benefits across health, dental, and vision care, increases coverage for hearing aids and safety shoes, and reduces the wait time for part-time employee benefits from two years to one.

“This dispute wasn’t just about money—it was about dignity and our future,” Shan Ramanathan, Unifor Local 4271 president, said. “Our members take pride in the world-class experience we deliver at the CN Tower. Now, they’ll return to work with a deal that reflects their value.”

In a statement posted to social media, the CN Tower said it was “thrilled” to have reached an agreement with its workers.

“Labour disruptions are challenging for all parties, including the public, and we are grateful for the professionalism shown by all our employees even in such circumstances. We thank our guests and our neighbours for their patience, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to enjoy the full range of experiences the CN Tower has to offer,” a spokesperson for the site said.

Food and beverage services are expected to return starting Tuesday.