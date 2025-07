No injuries were reported after the driver of a transport truck crashed into a hydro pole late Monday afternoon near Dufferin Street and Dane Avenue, just north of Lawrence Avenue West.

The collision happened near Dufferin Street and Dane Avenue, just north of Lawrence Avenue West.

Toronto police say they were called to that area just after 4:30 p.m.

They said that a pole caught on fire and that wires are down on Dane as a result of the crash.

The motorist remained on scene.

Currently, the eastbound lanes of Dane are closed.