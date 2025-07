A woman was shot in North York on Sunday night, Toronto police say. (Simon Sheehan/ CTV News Toronto)

Police are investigating after a woman was shot in North York on Sunday night.

It happened near Driftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive at around 9 p.m.

Police said the victim, a 33-year-old woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made and investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.