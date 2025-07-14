‘Unexpected mechanical issue’ forces ROM closure

A general view of a Gallery at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto on Tuesday December 12, 2023.

The Royal Ontario Museum is closed today due to an “unexpected mechanical issue,” staff say.

The museum confirmed the closure in an email sent out on Monday morning.

“Paid prebooked tickets will be automatically refunded, and all other tickets for today will be cancelled,” the email read.

Staff did not provide any further details about the mechanical issue or say when they expect the downtown tourist attraction to reopen.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, and we look forward to welcoming you on another day,” the email concluded.