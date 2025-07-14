Royal Ontario Museum reopening on Tuesday after closing Monday due to ‘unexpected mechanical issue’

A person wearing a mask walks by the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, on Friday, June 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

The Royal Ontario Museum will be reopening its doors on Tuesday after staff announced it would be closed today due to an “unexpected mechanical issue.”

The museum confirmed the closure in an email sent out on Monday morning, noting that paid, prebooked tickets would be “automatically refunded, and all other tickets for today will be cancelled.”

ROM A general view of a Gallery at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto on Tuesday December 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

In a follow-up note, the ROM elaborated on what caused Monday’s closure.

“In the early hours of Monday, July 14, an issue was identified with a small section of (our) safety sprinkler system and (we) made the quick decision to close to the public to address the matter,” it wrote.

“Work today to remedy the problem was successful, and the Museum will reopen for regular operating hours on Tuesday, July 15. ... ROM apologizes for the inconvenience, and we look forward to welcoming back visitors tomorrow.”