Royal Ontario Museum reopening on Tuesday after closing Monday due to ‘unexpected mechanical issue’

The Royal Ontario Museum will be reopening its doors on Tuesday after staff announced it would be closed today due to an “unexpected mechanical issue.”
The museum confirmed the closure in an email sent out on Monday morning, noting that paid, prebooked tickets would be “automatically refunded, and all other tickets for today will be cancelled.”
In a follow-up note, the ROM elaborated on what caused Monday’s closure.
“In the early hours of Monday, July 14, an issue was identified with a small section of (our) safety sprinkler system and (we) made the quick decision to close to the public to address the matter,” it wrote.
“Work today to remedy the problem was successful, and the Museum will reopen for regular operating hours on Tuesday, July 15. ... ROM apologizes for the inconvenience, and we look forward to welcoming back visitors tomorrow.”