The sky’s the limit when it comes to hospitality packages for 2026 World Cup

In this Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, the World Cup trophy is placed on display during the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

TORONTO — Tickets to the 2026 World Cup are now available for Canadians, although only for those willing to pay a premium.

The first wave of tickets comes in deluxe packages, provided by On Location, FIFA’s official tournament hospitality partner. They range from $2,500 for a single-game package to the sky’s the limit.

Canadians will have two other ways to get match tickets, without the frills.

Canada Soccer is expected to unveil its revamped Canada Red program at the end of July, with different membership levels offering access to a lottery for Canadian game tickets.

The more expensive the membership, the better the odds of getting a ticket.

FIFA says its ticketing program, which has taken the form of a worldwide lottery in the past, will launch in the fall.

On Location is willing to make your sporting dream come true, at a price.

Leah Linke, senior vice-president of event production for On Location, recalls a Super Bowl package for a well-heeled client who requested brunch with former star quarterback Tom Brady in a two-level private suite with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“I can’t divulge how much they paid,” she said.

Starting Monday in Canada and Mexico, On Location offers a variety of World Cup packages, with the quality of seats and hospitality service improving as the price rises.

“We are not selling tickets. We are selling experiences of a lifetime,” said Linke.

“We all know you go through life, you collect all these materialistic things,” she added. “But when it’s all said and done, what we all end up with are memories. Memories of our families, memories with our friends. And that is what our goal is — to create memories, once-in-a-lifetime memories.”

On Location offers single-match and venue series packages for all games. You can also curate your own package or follow your team in the early rounds (although not for co-hosts Canada, Mexico and the U.S.).

Different packages offer access to a variety of private lounges, ranging from $2,500 per person for single-match access to the so-called FIFA Pavilion (outside the stadium) to $5,350 for the in-stadium Pitchside Lounge, with several other options in between.

Each package offers a ticket and access to the lounge three hours before kickoff, during halftime, and two hours after the final whistle.

“All you can eat, all you can drink,” said Linke.

The higher the price, the better the seat, easier access to stadium and lounge, the more premium food, drink and entertainment and the better the gift that comes with the package.

Private suites are also available, although On Location did not provide pricing.

If money is no concern, On Location offers the “Platinum Access Program.”

Flights or helicopter needed? No problem. Looking to take the pitch after the game to take a penalty against a star goalkeeper? They can make it happen.

“This truly is the creme de la creme … The sky really is the limit,” said Linke.

Linke boasts that On Location is partnering with Michelin-star and James Beard Award-winning chefs, plus a consortium of “guest experience experts” and a “team of mixologists.”

She expects On Location to service more than a million fans across the tournament’s 104 games at 16 different venues.

The expanded 48-team competition features 13 games each in Canada and Mexico and the remaining 78 in the U.S.

The 28th-ranked Canadian men will open June 12 at Toronto’s BMO Field before shifting to Vancouver for its remaining group games June 18 and 24 at B.C. Place Stadium. Should Canada win its group, it would stay in Vancouver for the Round-of-32 game and, if it wins that, stay put for the Round-of-16 contest.

On Location was originally spawned by the NFL, looking to take advantage of the secondary market. It was eventually purchased and expanded by Endeavor Group Holdings, formerly William Morris Endeavor and WME-IMG, in January 2020 for a reported US$660 million.

Linke says On Location provides hospitality to some 36,000 on Super Bowl Sunday. It was also the official hospitality partner for the Paris Olympics. It will repeat the role at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, and 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

It also provides hospitality packages from everything from Major League Baseball and NASCAR to the UFC and WWE.

On Location has already started selling tournament packages south of the border.

“And I’ve got to tell you, they are already flying off the shelf,” said Linke.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2025

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press