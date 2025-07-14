Toronto police looking for suspect who set Beaches building on fire with people inside

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after an east-end building was set on fire. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police are looking for a suspect who they say lit a building on fire in the city’s east end while four people were inside.

It happened on Sunday, just after 3:30 a.m., in the area of Queen Street East and Wineva Avenue in The Beaches.

Police said the suspect set fire to the building using “a form of accelerant” before fleeing the scene on foot.

Four people were inside the building at the time. One person sustained minor injuries.

Images of the suspect were released by police on Monday. He was last seen wearing a black mask, black gloves, a dark grey or charcoal goodie, black Puma sweatpants, and black shoes.

Police haven’t said what may have motivated the apparent act of arson.