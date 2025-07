Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Toronto police are investigating after a man was reportedly stabbed at a gas station in Scarborough early Monday morning.

Police said a man advised emergency crews at around 4:20 a.m. that he had been stabbed at a gas station in the area of Sheppard and Morningside avenues.

He went home before making the call to police.

Police said the man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

A scene has not yet been located, according to investigators, and no arrest have been made.