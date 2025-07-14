Toronto woman charged after allegedly making Islamophobic comments, assaulting victim wearing a hijab in North York

The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A Toronto woman who allegedly made Islamophobic comments and assaulted a victim wearing a hijab in North York is facing charges.

The incident, which police are calling a suspected hate-motivated assault, occurred on July 10 near Finch Avenue West and Weston Road.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at about 2:10 p.m.

Investigators say the accused approached a victim, who was wearing a hijab, and made Islamophobic comments and assaulted them.

Roxanne Ingram, 52, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with assault and breach of probation. She was scheduled to appear in bail court on July 11.

This investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.