5 people charged in connection with Toronto drug trafficking investigation

A loaded semi-automatic handgun and more than 10,000 grams of drugs were seized during a search of addresses, including two storage facilities in Toronto and Mississauga, in connection with a drug trafficking investigation that has resulted in the arrest of five people.

Toronto police said the Drug Squad was investigating a man involved in trafficking drugs and as a result, executed search warrants in the area of Jane Street and Weston Road and several storage facilities, which were allegedly associated to him.

During the search, they found a loaded semi-automatic handgun, a loaded 50-round drum magazine, more than 600 rounds of various ammunition, over 5,800 grams of cocaine, 2,800 grams of carfentanil,1,200 grams of fentanyl and 280 grams of crystal meth.

Police arrested 28-year-old Onyejebechi Ifesimeshone.

He has been charged with trafficking a Schedule I substance, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon or prohibited device, carless storage of a firearm, careless storage of ammunition and four counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police have also arrested four other people and charged them each with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

They have been identified as 54-year-old Jeannette Mesarosh, 66-year-old Christopher Wan, 56-year-old Raymond Carvey and 34-year-old Janet McGlone.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).