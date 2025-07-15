Arson suspected after fire breaks out at popular burger restaurant in Etobicoke: police

Arson is suspected following a fire at The Burger's Priest in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning, Toronto police say. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

Police say arson is suspected in connection with a fire that broke out at a popular burger restaurant in Etobicoke early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to The Burger’s Priest, located at 1599 The Queensway, near The East Mall, at around 3:15 a.m. for an interior fire that had migrated to the roof.

All flames have now been extinguished and crews remain on scene monitoring hot spots.

A fire investigator has been notified, a spokesperson for Toronto Fire told CP24. Police are also currently on scene.

No one was inside the building at the time and no injuries have been reported.