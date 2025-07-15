Man and woman sought in assault on bus in Toronto’s east end: police

Police say they are searching for a man and woman who are wanted in connection with an assault on a TTC bus in Toronto's east end. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Toronto police are searching for a man and woman wanted in connection with an assault on a TTC bus in the city’s east end.

Police said on June 28 at around 11:40 p.m., officers were called to the area of Cosburn and Broadview avenues for a reported assault on a TTC bus.

Police allege that two suspects approached a male on the bus and started yelling at him. According to police, the victim was assaulted and pushed out of the bus.

The suspects, police said, fled the scene and headed east on Cosburn Avenue.

Investigators described the victim’s injuries as serious but not life-threatening.

The first suspect is described by police as about 30 years old, six-foot-three, and has a skinny build with long, light brown hair. He was seen wearing a white tank top with a blue short-sleeve collared shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

The second suspect, police said, is approximately 30 years old, five-foot-three, and has a medium build, and long brown hair. She was spotted wearing glasses, a white tank top, and black shorts.

Police have now released images of the two suspects.

“Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police,” investigators said in a news release issued this week.

Information can be provided to police by calling 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).