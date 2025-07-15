Man shot in Etobicoke, police searching for suspects

Toronto police responded to reports of a mid-afternoon shooting in Etobicoke on July 15, 2025. (CTV News Toronto)

Toronto police are responding to reports of a mid-afternoon shooting in Etobicoke.

In a post on social media, police say they responded to reports of an altercation in the area of Rathburn Road and Renforth Drive near The West Mall at around 12:45 p.m.

They say a male has been shot and officers on the scene located the victim in a vehicle.

Toronto paramedics tell CTV News they transported a male between 40 and 50 years of age to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear how many suspects were involved but police say they fled the area.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.