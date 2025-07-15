Man shot in Etobicoke, police searching for suspects

Toronto police are responding to reports of a mid-afternoon shooting in Etobicoke.
In a post on social media, police say they responded to reports of an altercation in the area of Rathburn Road and Renforth Drive near The West Mall at around 12:45 p.m.
They say a male has been shot and officers on the scene located the victim in a vehicle.
Toronto paramedics tell CTV News they transported a male between 40 and 50 years of age to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
It’s not clear how many suspects were involved but police say they fled the area.
This is a breaking news story. More details to come.
