Motorcyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run in Toronto’s west end

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Toronto’s Brockton Village area on Monday evening.

The fail-to-remain collision happened near College Street and Sheridan Avenue, just west of Dufferin Street.

Toronto police say they were called to that area just after 7 p.m. for reports of a motorcyclist who had been struck by a vehicle.

They said the motorcyclist, who is described by police as a man in his 40s, was transported to the hospital via trauma run with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain on scene, police said.

People should expect delays in the area.