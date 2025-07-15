Toronto man arrested in sexual assault of 12-year-old girl on subway

Shahzad Sherzay, 60, is shown in this handout photo. Sherzay is facing charges in connection with a TTC subway sexual assault on July 13.

Police say that officers were able to arrest a Toronto man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl on the subway thanks to witnesses who “called police and pointed the suspect out.”

Investigators say they were called to the area of Main Street and Danforth Avenue at around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

They allege that a 12-year-old girl was on the subway when she was approached by a suspect who sexually assaulted her.

A suspect, identified as 60-year-old Shahzad Sherzay, has been charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and sexual interference in connection with the incident.

Police say they believe there may be more victims who have not yet come forward and as a result have released an image of the accused.

The investigation is ongoing.