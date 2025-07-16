Police release video of suspect wanted in hate-motivated assault in Toronto’s west end

Police say the man in the photo allegedly assaulted a cyclist and yelled racist slurs at him. (Toronto Police handout)

Toronto police have released a video of a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man and yelled racist slurs at him in the city’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood last month.

Police said they got a call for an assault near Bloor Street West and Symington Avenue at 4 a.m. on June 27.

A man was riding his bicycle when another man allegedly pushed him off and caused him to fall to the ground.

Police allege the suspect then assaulted the victim while hurling anti-Black slurs. The suspect also allegedly threatened the victim before taking his bicycle.

The interaction was caught on a surveillance camera, which police released on Wednesday. It shows the cyclist and the suspect arguing in the bike lane.

The suspect then picks up the bike, making a throwing motion at the cyclist, before putting it down.

Police said the victim went to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to the video, investigators also released a photo of the suspect, who is described as a light-skinned male, 20 to 30 years old, five-foot-eight, and was last seen wearing a black backwards baseball cap, white shirt, dark pants, and white shoes.

Police said they are investigating the assault as a hate-motivated incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity and whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).