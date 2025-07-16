Toronto will feel like 40 today as heat warning, special air quality statement continue

CP24’s Arda Zakarian on when Torontonians can expect relief from the heat and humidity, and shares tips on staying healthy.

Environment Canada says Torontonians will continue to see diminished air quality and extreme heat on Wednesday with the temperature feeling like 40 this afternoon.

The city remains under a heat warning and special air quality statement as residual wildfire smoke from northern Ontario and the Prairies lingers.

“When air pollution levels are high, everyone should limit time outdoors,” the national weather agency said in its advisory.

“Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events.”

According to Swiss air quality tracker IQAir, Toronto currently has the 11th worst air quality in the world.

The mercury is expected to rise to 32 C today, feeling closer to 40 when factoring in the humidity. Toronto could also see a thunderstorm this afternoon.

A high of 28 C is in the forecast on Thursday, feeling like 36 with the humidity. The heat wave, which began last weekend, is expected to break tomorrow.

“A cooler airmass is expected to arrive on Thursday night bringing an end to this heat event,” Environment Canada’s heat warning read.

Saturday and Sunday will see a return to more seasonable temperatures, with daytime highs of 25 C and 26 C on each day respectively.