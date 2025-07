Police are on the scene of an assault in Etobicoke on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Two people are in hospital following a fight in Etobicoke Wednesday night.

Toronto police say they got a call at 6:17 p.m. for an altercation at an auto repair shop in the area of Martin Grove Road and Dixon Road.

A woman in her 20s suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while a man in his 40s sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police say. Both have been transported to the hospital.

Police say a man and a woman have been taken into custody as a result.