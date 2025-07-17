2 Toronto lawyers charged with fraud in connection with real estate transactions

Two Toronto lawyers have been charged with fraud in connection with numerous real estate transactions, police say.
In a news release on Thursday, police said a lawyer and partner at Cartel & Bui LLP allegedly defrauded an undisclosed number of parties, including her clients, between 2021 and 2024.
Investigators identified her as 42-year-old Singa Bui. She is facing 42 charges, including 24 counts of fraud over $5,000 and 17 counts of criminal breach of trust.
Police added that 61-year-old Nicholas Cartel, a partner in the firm, has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.
According to the Law Society of Ontario, Bui and Cartel are currently suspended.