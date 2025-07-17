28-year-old Montreal man dead after shooting in Yorkdale mall parking lot

A large section has been cordoned off outside Yorkdale mall after a man in his 20s was fatally shot in the early morning hours. Janice Golding reports.

A 28-year-old man from Montreal is dead after a shooting in the Yorkdale Shopping Centre parking lot early Thursday morning, police sources tell CP24.

Police said they responded to the popular shopping mall, located near Highway 401 and Dufferin Street, shortly before 6:15 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

One victim was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and police have confirmed that he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Det. Sajeev Nair from the homicide and missing persons unit said the victim would not be identified until his next of kin has been notified.

“At this point in time, the investigation is in its early stages. What I can tell you is that it is not a random shooting,” he said.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre shooting Toronto police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place at Yorkdale Shopping Centre on July 17, 2025.

It’s unclear how many suspects police are looking for and Nair didn’t disclose what may have motivated the shooting.

Yorkdale was closed when shots rang out

In a statement from Yorkdale Shopping Centre, a spokesperson said the mall was closed at the time the shots were fired.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the individual who lost their life today. Violence, especially gun violence, has no place in our city.”

Yorkdale will remain open on Thursday, but the entrance doors on the northeast side will be temporarily closed as part of the police investigation. A portion of Yorkdale’s northeast parking lot also remains closed.

Nair said the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues. He added that vehicles parked near the site of the shooting are being held as investigators process the crime scene.

“We understand that an incident like this, particularly in a public location like a mall, can be deeply unsettling. I want to assure the public that we’re dedicating all necessary resources to this case,” he said.

Yorkdale said it has enhanced security and surveillance systems that run 24/7, which allow the mall to respond quickly and assist emergency services, as it did Thursday.

Nair said investigators are still reviewing video surveillance footage and asked anyone who may have been in the area of the mall at the time of the shooting to contact police.