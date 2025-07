Police are on the scene of a collision at Jane Street and Frith Road on Thursday July 17, 2025. (CTV News)

A man has been rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police say they received a call at 3:23 p.m. for a collision near Jane Street and Frith Road, north of Sheppard Avenue West.

The man sustained serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics say.

The driver of the vehicle, police say, remained at the scene.