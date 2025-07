Police are investigating a shooting near Highway 401 and Dufferin. CP24's Arda Zakarian reports.

One male is dead following a shooting outside Yorkdale Shopping Centre in North York.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the mall, located near Highway 401 and Dufferin Street, shortly before 6:15 a.m.

One victim was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and police have confirmed that the male was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.