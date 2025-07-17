71-year-old woman was ‘getting her groceries’ when she was fatally stabbed, police say

Toronto police give an update on a fatal 'unprovoked' stabbing at a plaza in North York on Thursday morning.

A 71-year-old woman is dead in what Toronto police say was an “unprovoked” stabbing at a commercial plaza in North York Thursday morning.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. near Parkway Forest Drive and Sheppard Avenue East, and police said the woman was grocery shopping in the area before the attack.

North York stabbing Toronto police are investigating a stabbing at a commercial plaza in North York on July 17, 2025 that left a woman dead.

“From what we can tell, she was simply just getting her groceries and going to her car when she was attacked; there was nothing to indicate that anything led up to (the stabbing),” Duty Insp. Phil Sinclair told reporters at the scene.

The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she died shortly after.

Police have identified her as 71-year-old Shahnaz Pestonji. She is the city’s 22nd homicide victim of the year.

Shahnaz Pestonji, 71 Shahnaz Pestonji, 71, is Toronto's 22nd homicide victim of the year. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Police said the suspect fled the area on foot. Sinclair described the suspect as a Black male, who is five feet and 10 inches tall.

He was wearing dark-coloured clothing and a balaclava at the time of the stabbing.

In a news release on Thursday evening, investigators published images of the suspect.

Stabbing suspect The person in the photo is wanted in a fatal stabbing in North York on Thursday, July 17, 2025. (Toronto police handout)

It’s unknown if the suspect and victim are known to each other. Police say the incident was captured on surveillance video.

“We do understand this is a very deeply concerning incident. It happened during the daytime hours in a busy plaza, when many patrons were out simply just shopping, getting their groceries or different items in the plaza as well,” Sinclair said.

Sinclair emphasized that although police are not aware of any ongoing threat to public safety, he encouraged those in the area to be “aware” of their surroundings.

‘Senseless act of violence’

Coun. Shelley Carroll, who represents the area, said in a statement that the incident has left her heartbroken.

“This is a devastating and senseless act of violence and my thoughts are with her family, friends and everyone in the community who has been shaken by this tragedy,” Carroll said.

She added that support is available for anyone impacted by the stabbing through the city’s Community Crisis Response Program.

“I will be out in the community over the coming days. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you need support,” Carroll said.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the stabbing to contact them.